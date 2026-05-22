BOSTON (WHDH) - A truck took down several wires in North Reading on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on Salem Street at Martin Landings Road.

A witness explained what she saw at the scene.

“Most of the wires were like on that tall thing on the back of the truck, wrapped around that. I didn’t see anything directly in front of the truck, around him, luckily, but it was touching it in some way or another,” Sophia Santeramo, a witness. “It was probably one of the craziest things I’ve seen while driving, and I’m 20. And it’s definitely one of the craziest things I’ve seen.”

Crews were still working on repairs by 4 p.m.

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