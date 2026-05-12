CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Family members of the two victims shot when a gunman opened fire in Cambridge Monday are speaking out, and told 7NEWS they have faith their loved ones will recover from the serious injuries they suffered in the senseless attack.

Soufina Yomuno said his nephew, Casmir Bangoura, was one of two people hit by gunfire when a shooter unloaded more than 50 rounds on Memorial Drive at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The gunman was identified as Tyler Brown, 46, of Boston. He was shot and taken down at the scene by a Massachusetts State Police trooper and a civilian United States Marine Corps Veteran. Brown is in custody in the hospital Tuesday, where he is being treated for gunshot wounds.

Bangoura was driving his black Dodge sedan when the shots rang out. Yomuno said his nephew crashed into a boulder in front of the Cambridge apartment complex where he lives with his sister.

Youmuno said his family desperately tried to reach their loved one.

“I saw the car and I knew the car,” he said. “Nobody knew it was him by then. So we try calling. She try calling once, two, three, four. The phone kept ringing.”

Bangoura’s family eventually learned from police that he was taken to Mass General Hospital with serious injuries.

“It [gunshots] hit him right about the arm, on his leg,” Youmuno said. “He’s going to be okay. I believe so. I believe in God. I believe he’s going to be okay because as long as he’s breathing, he’s responding to doctors. At least he’s alive. Thank God.”

The second victim was a 62-year-old man from Somerville. He was driving an MBTA The RIDE van on his way to pick up a passenger when a bullet pierced through the back window and hit him. He was released from the hospital Tuesday night.

He is a father of eight children. In a statement, one of his daughters told 7NEWS, “My dad was caught in the crossfire and hit in the head. The bullet is still there. He is surrounded by love and truly blessed to have survived. We are thankful and grateful to God.”

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