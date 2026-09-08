WASHINGTON (WHDH) - President Donald Trump Tuesday posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Welles Crowther, an equities trader and volunteer firefighter, who is reremembered for saving as many as 18 lives on Sept. 11 as the “Man in the Red Bandana.”

Crowther was also a former Boston College lacrosse player. The 24-year-old made three trips to the south tower’s 78th floor lobby to help guide people to safety before the tower collapsed.

Trump presented the award to Crowther’s mother and sister during the Steel Across America event commemorating the 25th anniversary of the attacks at the Ellipse near the White House.

“Welles’ father, also a firefighter, great firefighter, had given him that bandana as a very special tribute when he was a boy, probably knew something about his son. When asked why he always kept it, Welles replied, ‘With this red bandana, I’m going to change the world. I’m going to change the world with this bandana,'” Trump said.

Crowther’s mother expressed her gratitude to the President for the honor.

“Thank you so very much, Mr. President, for this enormous honor that you’ve bestowed upon my son, Welles, in remembrance of his selfless actions on September 11th,” said Alison Crowether, Welles’ mother. “This means the world to me, my daughters Paige and Honor, and our entire family. This will be treasured for generations to come.”

Alison has traveled the country, sharing her son’s story while speaking at schools. She says her son’s legacy continues to inspire people to be better, kinder, and more compassionate toward others.

“Twenty-five years after September 11th, his life continues to remind us of something very simple. In moments when others need us, each of us has the power to choose courage, compassion, and service. That’s the real meaning of the red bandana, to be courageous, to find the good, to be the good,” she said.

Boston College will honor Welles Friday night when Rutgers visits Chestnut Hill for the 13th annual Red Bandana football game.

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