President Donald Trump denounced the Supreme Court on Tuesday after it rejected his push to restrict mail-in voting in this year’s midterm elections, saying justices who opposed him are “not the people I interviewed.” His last-minute push to empower the U.S. Postal Service to refuse to deliver ballots in states that didn’t submit a list of eligible voters was opposed by election officials, who argued that the changes weren’t necessary or even possible with ballots already being mailed.

FBI Director Kash Patel is testifying at a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing, where he’s so far defended the bureau’s loose hiring requirements regarding prostitution and bestiality. Patel said the changes were meant to protect people forced into such acts from automatic disqualification. The Republican-led panel has tried to keep the focus on violent crime and drug trafficking, while Democrats have seized on the tumultinsidethe bureau.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lift its short-term interest rate Wednesday for the first time in three years to fight stubbornly high inflation, despite Trump’s lobbying for a rate cut.

Here’s the Latest:

Federal report highlights overcrowded conditions at immigrant detention center in Miami

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General said in a report released Tuesday that Krome North Processing Center was 25% over its maximum capacity at a time of an unexpected visit on May 28, 2025.

There were 1,102 detainees at the facility, which had a maximum capacity of 882, the report said. It noted that the overcrowded conditions were seen in intake rooms where immigrants were waiting for more than 12 hours, and in the housing units.

“Housing detainees in crowded conditions for extended period of time jeopardizes de safe and orderly operations within the facility,” the 36-page report said. “We found several areas of non-compliance with detention standards.”

As examples it said that Krome staff did not provide the minimum required number of toilets, sinks and showers, thaw food properly or store perishable foods at required temperatures, and provide detainees with outdoor recreational equipment.

Krome is the United States’ oldest immigration detention facility and one with a long history of abuse.

Rubio calls Omani foreign minister to discuss the Strait of Hormuz

The secretary of state made the call to discuss the Gulf Arab country’s efforts to salvage a U.S.-Iran ceasefire and reopen the strait.

The State Department said Tuesday that Rubio had spoken with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi to thank him for Oman’s role in trying to deescalate tensions in the Gulf. Rubio “acknowledged Oman’s important role in deescalation in the region and condemned recent Iranian attacks on commercial ships and countries in the region,” the department said in a statement.

“He reiterated the United States’ commitment to ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon and to freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz,” it said.

Oman, which has been a frequent mediator between the U.S. and Iran, had unsuccessfully tried to arrange a meeting earlier this week between Iran and Gulf Arab states to explore ways to clear the strait.

Campaign arm of House Democrats lends support to Alaska independent Bill Hill

The campaign arm of U.S. House Democrats has added independent Bill Hill to its “red to blue” program, as Democrats hope to flip Alaska’s only House seat.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s move follows the state Democratic Party’s endorsement of Hill earlier this month. Hill is the main challenger facing Republican Rep. Nick Begich.

The DCCC says the program provides organization and fundraising support. But the Republican National Committee described the DCCC’s support of Hill as “ripping off Hill’s independent mask.”

Hill, a fisherman and former educator, has previously declined to say who he’d caucus with if elected. Earlier this year, he said he can work with progressives and conservatives.

“I believe I can work with all Alaskans, as long as we can have a reasonable conversation about what’s best for Alaska,” he said.

Big Bend border wall is both legal and needed, government argues

The country’s top Border Patrol official said Tuesday that plans to build a border wall through Texas’ remote Big Bend region is legal, brushing off a lawsuit filed to stop the project.

“We remain confident in our legal authorities and committed to securing the ENTIRE border while preserving the unique landscape of the Big Bend region,” Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott said in a statement. “We cannot allow any region—including Big Bend—to be exploited again.”

The lawsuit, filed Monday by landowners and a nonprofit, argues that the government’s own statistics show the region sees few illegal crossings, and that the $46 billion effort, which includes a collection of three-story steel walls, vehicle barriers, and detection technology, are a particular threat to Big Bend National Park.

The park’s remote, rugged location, steep canyon walls and clear night skies attract visitors from around the world.

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