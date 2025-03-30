HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hyannis mailman is recalling a recent run-in with a flock of turkeys that pursued him through a neighborhood on his route.

Wayne White was on his postal route Friday afternoon when he was accosted by a trio of turkeys — and the entire incident, including him fending them off with a package, was caught on camera.

“I’ve come close with dogs. I do a lot of stuff on Nantucket so I see deer all the time but this is my first time with turkey,” he told 7NEWS. “Once I got out, they came after me. You saw me defending with the box and whatnot when I got to the step. I was like OK here we are, gotta get back and make a run for it.”

But the fearless flock didn’t back down, following White as he made more stops.

“Every time I moved the truck, the turkeys followed,” he said.

Eventually, he managed to make it away from the birds and now has quite the story to tell.

“All day long it’s been gobble gobble texts and turkey texts and I can’t imagine what Thanksgiving is going to be like this year,” he said with a laugh.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)