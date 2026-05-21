MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two children were struck by a pickup truck in Medford Thursday, according to Medford police.

Police responded to Riverside Avenue and Freedom Way for two children, ages 8-years-old and 9-years-old, that were hit by the truck while crossing the street.

Police said the truck was going approximately 10 miles per hour, and the driver told officers he thought the crossing guard indicated that he could go. The two children fell to the ground, but were not hurt.

The pickup truck driver was cited for a crosswalk violation.

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