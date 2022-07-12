BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Eversource workers are expected to survive after an underground transformer exploded in Boston Tuesday night.

Firefighters and police closed down Bowdoin Street near the State House where witnesses said they saw and heard the workers get caught in the blast.

“There was an explosion, big black smoke billowing, and I heard a person screaming, screaming,” Jose Rosario said.

Rosario had just stepped out of his apartment when the explosions happened around 6 p.m.. He said he saw the workers emerge as smoke filled part of the road.

“I didn’t hear him scream for help, it was just screams, like real screaming like you see in a horror movie,” he said. “His coworker ran to him, (more) explosions, more black smoke billowing.”

The two workers were rushed to Mass General Hospital according to Boston Fire. Officials said one Eversource worker suffered serious burns while another suffered from smoke inhalation. Both are expected to survive.

Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said the workers were performing routine maintenance when the explosion happened.

“(It’s a) very sad situation,” Burke said. “It was a transformer that they were doing routine work on, it was not a manhole explosion.”

Several more explosions were caught on camera before the power was turned off.

In a statement from Eversource, the company said their crews are investigating the incident and are working to gather more details.

The statement read:

“Our crews are on scene investigating an incident at Cambridge Street and Bowdoin Street in Boston. We first responded just after six o’clock this evening and immediately worked to make the area safe. We did have a crew performing routine maintenance on a piece of underground equipment in the area and we are working to gather details about exactly what happened and will provide updates as we learn more.”

