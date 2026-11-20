RUTLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing charges after a puppy was found in a dumpster in Rutland on Thursday.

Two police officers found the dog in the trash at an apartment complex after a good Samaritan called to say they could hear a puppy crying in the dumpsters.

The officers found the dog in a trash bag after hearing the crying. The dog was taken away from the dumpsters and into their cruisers for warmth.

Rutland police said they searched a nearby home and the arrests were made.

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