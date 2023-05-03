Two people were taken to area hospitals Wednesday after a crash involving an MBTA bus and a car in Norwood, fire officials said.

The crash happened on Washington Street near Ellis Avenue and sent the bus into the front lawn of a nearby home, officials said.

The Norwood Fire Department later shared photos of the scene, showing the bus still in the home’s lawn and showing a damaged car stopped in the roadway.

Officials said four people were on the bus at the time of the crash. One person was in the car.

The two people taken to hospitals suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.

Part of Washington Street in the area was closed after this crash.

Photo provided by Norwood Fire Department