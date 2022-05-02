AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Campus police are said the area was safe after warning students about a person who may have a gun at UMass Amherst.

Officers responded to reports of a person with a gun in the field behind the Renaissance Center on East Pleasant Street at 2:30 p.m. They said the person was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and white sneakers and appeared to be holding a rifle.

Police said they identified the person at 5:30 and recovered a pellet gun, and said there was no risk to the community.

