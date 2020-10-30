UMass Boston keeping classes remote in spring

BOSTON (WHDH) - UMass Boston will keep the “vast majority” of coursework online during the spring semester, officials announced Friday.

After a planning committee surveyed the public health outlook, school leaders decided their best option is to keep as much operation remote as possible.

Only about 2 percent of courses, mostly nursing classes and those requiring labs or other hands-on activity, will be hosted on campus.

The school will implement several minor changes, such as opening limited study space for students who could use a quiet place, expanding student laptop loans and Zoom licenses, and limited resumption of strength and conditioning for some winter sports teams.

“Make no mistake about it, we would much prefer to be together on campus and regret to announce the continuation of Beacon life in a remote modality,” UMass Boston Chancellor Marcelo Suarez-Orozco wrote in a message to the community. “But we feel this is the most prudent decision to protect the health of our community and our city. The pandemic is not over and even our limited plans for on campus activity can and will change in response to public health conditions and the guidance of our public health authorities.”

Suarez-Orozco said officials are still weighing expansion to the COVID-19 testing program and how to celebrate commencement ceremonies.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)