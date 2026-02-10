BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of students at UMass Boston were forced out of their dorm rooms Monday.

Students said a sprinkler pipe burst and several rooms were flooded; they said they still don’t have access to their belongings.

Students who don’t have somewhere local to stay have been taken to other campuses.

One student who spent the night at the UMass Amherst campus in Newton said the situation was still uncertain Tuesday.

“We got toiletry bags for the night, but, like, information as to like when we would be getting back in, somebody had said two days, I heard four days from someone else,” she said. “Somebody had said tomorrow. So it’s just, it’s very all over the place.”

7NEWS has reached out to the university for more information.

