PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - The University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth community is mourning the loss of a freshman student and member of the football team who was fatally stabbed in Providence.

Marvins Antoine, 18, was one of two football players who were stabbed just after midnight in the parking lot of Mezzo Lounge following a fight, police say. Antoine was with other members of the football team when he was stabbed in the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

UMass Dartmouth says another freshman football player was also stabbed and taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Chukuwonso Uzoma-Eze, 19, has been charged with murder in connection with Antoine’s death. He is also a student at the university.

In a statement, UMass Dartmouth Chancellor Mark Fuller said, “Our hearts and prayers are very much with Marvins’ family, friends, classmates, and teammates as we mourn his loss together.”

Counseling and other support services are being made available to students.

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