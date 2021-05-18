HADLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A UMass Amherst professor is facing a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol after she allegedly struck a baby stroller carrying a 17-month-old in the parking lot of a shopping center in Hadley on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call at Mountain Farms around 2:30 p.m. learned that a black BMW driven by Tammy Haut-Donahue, 43, of Amherst, had hit the baby stroller, according to Hadley police.

A 17-month-old baby was in the stroller at the time; however, police say there were no reported injuries.

In a statement, a spokesman for UMass Amherst confirmed that Haut-Donahue is a research professor at the college.

“Our thoughts are with the mother and her child following this very concerning matter,” the spokesperson said. “UMass Amherst confirms that Tammy Haut-Donahue is a research professor in biomedical engineering.”

Haut-Donahue is slated to be arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court on Tuesday.

An investigation remains ongoing.

