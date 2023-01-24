DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two children are dead and a woman and an infant are hospitalized after an “unimaginable, senseless tragedy” occurred at a home in Duxbury, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said on Tuesday.

Police cruisers could be seen lined up outside the home on Summer Street as investigators worked the crime scene. Cruz said responders initially found a woman who appeared to have jumped out a window of the home around 6 p.m. in an apparent suicide attempt.

When they went inside, officers said they found two children, a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, unconscious and with obvious signs of trauma. The children were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. An 8-month-old boy was also hospitalized.

Cruz said this was not a random act and that there is no threat to the public.

The names of those involved have not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest.

