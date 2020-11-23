ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A third Attleboro firefighter who tested positive for the coronavirus has been hospitalized due to the severity of their symptoms, according to city’s firefighters union.

Attleboro Firefighters Local 848 confirmed Sunday that the firefighter was admitted to Sturdy Memorial Hospital on Saturday night, while a number of other firefighters have been ordered to quarantine due to exposure.

Two firefighters who previously tested positive for the virus have been released after more than a week in the hospital, the union added. One of those firefighters is still recovering at home.

“Our Members are on the front lines of this pandemic,” Local 848 President Paul Jacques said in a statement. “The circumstances experienced today are another example of the sacrifice and dedication our members show on a daily basis. The health and safety of our firefighters, their families and the residents of Attleboro remains our top priority.”

The union says that they have strong infectious disease presumptive language in their Collective Bargaining Agreement to cover members affected by COVID-19 and other exposures but that communications to Mayor Paul Heroux on these matters continue to be ignored.

They added that they will continue to reach out the mayor’s administration to resolve issues in relation to the safety of its members and the city’s residents.

“It is our hope that Mayor Heroux will follow the agreed to collective bargaining agreement and do the right thing to protect our Members,” Jacques said.

