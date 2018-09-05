PAPEETE, Tahiti (WHDH) — United Airlines is hoping to give one hard worker in America a well-deserved vacation to Tahiti.

The company is promoting their new nonstop service between San Francisco and Papeete, Tahiti by awarding one person and a guest a free trip to the beautiful island.

To enter, write a 300-word submission describing why you deserve the vacation.

A winner will be announced on or around Oct. 11.

