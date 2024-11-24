BOSTON (WHDH) - The United Way of Massachusetts Bay’s Gratitude Project distributed thousands of turkeys to residents in Dorchester on Saturday as part of an effort to make sure everyone can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this year.

The Catholic charity was serving up turkeys and gifts cards in bags with essential food items at it’s Yawkey Center in Dorchester. All told, the organization handed out more than 3,000 turkeys.

“It’s a blessing,” one woman said. “You get to feed your family and it’s important.”

The project will hand out 10,000 bags and 10,000 gift bags across the state.

Boston Archbishop Richard Henning and Mayor Michelle Wu were among those on hand.

“I’m only in Boston a couple weeks now, so, brand new, so I’m still earning and visiting, and it’s just extraordinary today to see this outpouring of community spirit, of neighborliness, of generosity,” Henning said.

This is the 25th year the United Way has given out turkeys in Dorchester.

