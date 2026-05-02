LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - University of Massachusetts President Marty Meehan was honored at an event at UMass Lowell on Saturday that announced University Crossing, home to student organizations and UMass Lowell administrative offices, will be formally rededicated as the Martin T. Meehan Student Center.

A 1978 alumnus of the University of Lowell, predecessor to UMass Lowell, Meehan served as chancellor of UMass Lowell from 2007 until 2015, when he became president of the five-campus University of Massachusetts system. He previously represented Massachusetts’ 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993 to 2007.

Under Meehan’s leadership, UMass Lowell recorded record gains in enrollment, student retention, research and scholarship funding, and the campus underwent a dramatic transformation, opening 10 new buildings in a five-year period (including University Crossing).

The event also recognized Meehan’s philanthropy to the university. He recently announced a new $1.5 million commitment to UMass Lowell, increasing his lifetime giving to the university to more than $2.6 million. His total giving to the UMass system through the years is approximately $3.7 million.

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