NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of filming a young girl as she changed inside her bedroom in Norfolk is the same man who dressed as a woman and took videos of girls in the Wrentham Outlets last fall, investigators said.

Jacob Guerrero, 23, of Woodland, California, was charged with one count of sexually exploiting a child after being arrested Thursday morning in California, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Guerrero allegedly climbed to the top of a garage attached to the 11-year-old girl’s home and stood just outside her second-floor bedroom window as she changed, according to court documents.

In the two weeks leading up to that recording, it is further alleged that Guerrero conducted surveillance of the victim’s home and made notes on his phone regarding the time of day that she and her siblings arrived home, showered and changed clothes each night, officials said. Investigators say the believe he recorded similar notes for several other Massachusetts homes.

This case came to light following an investigation into allegations that Guerrero dressed in a wig and women’s clothing in an attempt to secretly record underage girls in bathrooms and changing rooms at the Wrentham Outlets using pen cameras affixed to his shoes.

Police say Guerrero had been working as an Amazon delivery driver at the time of his initial arrest.

He will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

Anyone with information is urged to call 617-748-3274.

