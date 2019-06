BOSTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard believes a body found off Nantucket on Saturday is a kayaker who went missing last weekend.

The body recovered matches the description of a 36-year-old man who was last seen kayaking off the eastern shore of the island on June 16, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

No additional information was immediately available.

#Update: A body has been recovered off #Nantucket matching the description of the missing kayaker case from 23JUN. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 29, 2019

