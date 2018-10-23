US Coast Guard searching for lobsterman who fell overboard off Maine

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WHDH) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a lobsterman who fell overboard near Doyle Island in Maine on Tuesday.

A good Samaritan called watchstanders at Sector Northern New England that he saw a person fall into the water from a 20-foot commercial lobster boat near Doyle Island.

A 29-foot response boat crew from Coast Guard Station Jonesport, along with a Coast Guard HC-133 Ocean Sentry and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter is searching for the man.

Mariners are advised to exercise caution when operating in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call Coast Guard Sector Northern New England Command Center at 207-767-0303.

