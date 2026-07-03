BOSTON (WHDH) - A United States Army Specialist stationed in Texas was able to come home to Massachusetts for the holiday weekend with the help of a nonprofit that provides free flights home for active-duty service members.

Augusto Robles is a horizontal engineer in his third year of service. The Lynn-native has been stationed at Ford Hood in Texas, and got to return home this weekend for the first time in months through Miles for Military.

According to their website, the nonprofit “…provides free flights home for eligible active-duty junior enlisted service members through volunteerism and community support.” The organization allows service members to trade volunteer hours for flights home that they wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford.

He was greeted at Logan Airport Friday by his mother, other family members, his family dog, and the founder of the nonprofit.

“Being away from family for so long, so many challenges arise, both personally, family, and mentally, it’s a struggle, but it makes me stronger for sure,” Augusto said.

Robles did 400 hours of community service in exchange for his flight home.

“I feel unstoppable. I feel invincible, like I have the world right here. It means everything to me,” Augusto said. “I felt like my heart was full again, and it was just much needed.”

His mother Eva Robles said she is extremely excited to have her son home.

“I can’t explain that feeling of being able to see my son again,” Eva said. “I know what it’s like to be the mom missing their child, and I know what it’s like for that hug when you get to see them.”

Maureen Byrne founded Miles for Military in honor of her son who served in the United States Marine Corps from 2018 to 2022. She wanted to ensure every member of the military could get home for the moments that matter most. Byrne said Robles’ flight was their 1,000th flight.

“We are here because of them. We have our freedom because of them, so if we can get them home once in a while, I think we’re doing a pretty good thing,” Byrne said.

Miles for Military said the flights would not be possible without their generous donors, and they are hoping to fly 5,000 troops home by the end of 2026.

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