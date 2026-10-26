PARIS (AP) — France’s government pledged on Monday to replace its national online university admissions platform in 2028, seeking to quell student anger after weeks of mass protests over education and living costs.

Higher Education Minister Philippe Baptiste announced “substantial change” to the platform for 2027, before its replacement the following year.

The system, called Parcoursup, handles applications to universities and other higher education courses. It has been a focus of the protests, with students criticizing unclear selection criteria and unequal access to their preferred courses.

Two high school student groups welcomed some concessions, but called for protests to continue. Their representatives spoke after meeting with Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu earlier Monday, before the ministers’ news conference.

The announcements at a news conference followed France’s worst unrest in years on Oct. 17, when demonstrations over school funding and rising living costs descended into rioting and looting across the country. Groups of protesters set fires, stormed public buildings — including Marseille’s City Hall — looted shops and clashed with police.

Another round of nationwide demonstrations on Saturday saw less violence. Authorities estimated turnout at more than 400,000, while organizers put it at nearly 800,000.

Lecornu and other government officials met with representatives of high school and university students Monday before the announcements.

Earlier Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron promised “concrete measures” to address students’ demands during a visit to the southern port city of Marseille.

“I have asked the government to address the legitimate demands at the root of this protest movement,” Macron said.

Macron and his centrist government have faced criticism for failing to address students’ grievances since high school blockades began in mid-September. The protests have led to mass arrests and scrutiny of police riot-control weapons blamed for life-changing injuries suffered by some teenagers.

Students’ demands for better learning conditions have also included more teachers to cover staff absences, school renovations, changes to teaching hours and smaller classes. On Oct. 8, the government said that it would deploy 3,000 additional substitute teachers to struggling high schools.

The demands for better-resourced schools, particularly in poorer communities, come as France grapples with record poverty and record public debt.

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