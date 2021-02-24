VA Bedford Healthcare System opening COVID vaccinations to all enrolled veterans, regardless of age

A health worker in Nepal holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca-Oxford coronavirus vaccine to administer to frontline health workers at the Armed Police Force Hospital. Credit: Prabin Ranabhat/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - VA Bedford Healthcare System will open COVID vaccinations to all veterans enrolled in VA healthcare, regardless of age, beginning Thursday, officials announced.

The VA will administer the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at its COVID Vaccination Clinic in the auditorium of Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital on Springs Road in Bedford, the organization announced Wednesday.

Enrolled veterans may call the COVID-19 vaccination line at 781-687-4000 weekdays to schedule an appointment. Appointments are available daily, including weekends, from 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Designated caregivers enrolled in VA’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers Support may also receive the COVID vaccine with their Veteran.

Veterans will automatically be scheduled for their second dose while at the clinic. By receiving the first dose at VA Bedford, the veterans agree to return to the same location for their second dose.

