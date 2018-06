A car on the Green Line tracks in Brookline Tuesday morning. Courtesy Brookline Police Department.

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline police were warning of the possibility for delays Tuesday morning after a vehicle ended up on the Green Line tracks.

The incident occurred in the area of 1284 Beacon St. and police say they’re working to remove the vehicle from the tracks.

No other information was immediately available.

Vehicle on the @MBTA green line tracks in the area of 1284 Beacon Street. Being cleared now. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/XP2OTsNeQi — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) June 19, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)