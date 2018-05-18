NORTH GRAFTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Veterinarians euthanized a young black bear found roaming around Newton earlier this week.

Massachusetts Environmental Police officers relocated the bear to Tufts Wildlife Clinic Wednesday to be evaluated.

A physical examination, including radiographs, showed that the bear suffered from multiple fractures and other wounds, possibly caused by a collision with a car, a spokeswoman for Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University said.

Veterinarians consulted with MassWildlife officials and determined that rehabilitation would not be possible.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)