FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bristol County officials identified the victim in Sunday night’s drowning in Fall River as 17-year-old Tristan Major, of that city.

Officers conducted search and rescue efforts at South Watuppa Pond after receiving a call regarding a missing teenager in the area on Sunday night. The 17-year-old victim was located at approximately 11:35 p.m.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

“The initial report was that a group of three juveniles were gathered in the area of South Watuppa Pond,” officials said in a statement. “Two juveniles entered the water to swim to a floating dock. The decedent struggled while in the water and did not return to shore.”

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