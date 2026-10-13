Officials identified the victim in Sunday’s fatal crash on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain.

Ilir Janko Melka, 48, of Worcester was killed “when the car he was driving was struck by another car shortly after 2 p.m.”.

The 18-year-old driver of the second car was injured and remains hospitalized.

First responders, including the Boston Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police troopers, arrived at the scene where 7NEWS sources said the 18-year-old driver of a white sedan lost control, jumped a concrete barrier, and bounced off a car traveling in the opposite direction.

7NEWS sources said the driver was traveling at more than 50 miles per hour. The speed limit on the Arborway is 25 miles per hour.

Melka was declared dead at the scene.

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