BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim of a fatal multi-vehicle and pedestrian accident in Brockton Wednesday night has been identified by the Plymouth County DA’s Office.

Officials said the crash involved pedestrians, cars and motorcycles. Brockton Police told 7NEWS at least five people were taken to nearby hospitals after the crash, which was reported just before 8:30 p.m. at Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue. The incident involved two pedestrians who had been struck by a car, including Edisson Matza, 24, of Brockton, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The second pedestrian, a female, was transported to Brockton Hospital, then Boston Medical Center, with serious injuries.

One of the cars involved in the crash, a Mercedes sedan, sustained heavy damage its front and rear. The driver was transported to Brockton Hospital with minor injuries. another car, a Hyundai Elantra, was 50 feet from the Mercedes and sustained heavy front end damage. This driver was uninjured. A motorcycle involved in the crash was also 50 feet from the Mercedes, and its driver was transported to Good Samiaritan Hospital with minor injuries, as was a second motorcyclist.

A preliminary investigation suggests that initial car/pedestrian crash triggered the motorcycle crash, which then caused a third crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

“I heard everything,” said Edmar Goncalves, who lives nearby and heard the accident Wednesday night. “I went outside and what I found was a dead person right in front of my house.”

Goncalves said he and a few others immediately called 911. Police quickly swarmed the area and blocked off the street.

Brockton’s fire department was also called in, with crews treating victims before they were transported by ambulance. Pleasant Street remained blocked off to traffic late into the evening as officials continued to collect evidence.

Goncalves said this is the third bad crash he’s seen since he began living on Pleasant Street in February and is concerned about his family walking around the neighborhood.

“I feel like at night it’s kind of dark over there … there should be more lighting,” said Goncalves. “I can’t even trust the road. I can’t even trust my neighborhood.”

The crash remains under investigation by State and local police.

