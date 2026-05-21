CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hurt in a wrong-way crash in Chelmsford Wednesday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash on Route 3 North at approximately 4:20 p.m. Troopers said a vehicle traveling South on Route 3 crossed the median, then collided with several vehicles traveling on the northbound side of that highway.

Dashcam video from one of the cars that was hit shows that by the time that driver could see what was happening, there was nowhere to go. The father of that driver said his son was driving home from work when it happened, and his son just bought his car brand new in October. The father said his son was not seriously injured, but he is now without a car.

State police said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not yet said the cause of the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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