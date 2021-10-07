CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A viewer video shows a coyote wandering through a yard in Cambridge.

The coyote was spotted on Reservoir Street.

The viewer says this is her second coyote encounter in a month.

A coyote in the neighboring town of Arlington recently attacked and seriously injured a 5-year-old dog.

The dog’s owner says the labradoodle was bit seven times in the neck and lost part of her ear in the attack.

