HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of an era on the South Shore as the first-ever Wahlburgers restaurant says goodbye to its community on Wednesday.

After 15 years, the location in Hingham Shipyard will close as its lease comes to an end.

The chain was started by Paul Wahlberg, the brother of New Kids on the Block member Donnie Wahlberg and actor Mark Wahlberg.

Over the years, they’ve hosted movie premieres there.

The restaurant said they’re now looking for a new location in the Boston area.

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