Wakefield police seek help in search for missing man

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wakefield are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing man who has been suffering from confusion and disorientation, officials said.

Patrick Joseph Shea, 66, of Wakefield, has been missing since May 6, according to the Wakefield Police Department.

Shea is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall, about 210 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He also wears hearing aids and is said to be a “heavy smoker.”

Police say Shea may be without his identification and cellphone.

Anyone with information on Shea’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wakefield police at 781-245-1212.

