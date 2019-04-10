(WHDH) — Robots will soon have a hand in keeping the world’s largest retailer running.

Walmart announced Tuesday that it’s adding thousands of new robots to its stores.

The so-called “Smart Assistants” will clean floors, scan shelf inventory and sort deliveries.

Walmart has already tested the technology in hundreds of stores over the past year.

The company admitted that the expansion will lead to certain jobs going away and some employee attrition over time.

Other retailers and grocery chains also plan to use robots in their stores.

Labor advocates worry this change could trigger layoffs in retail.

