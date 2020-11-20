WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Department of Defense awarded a medical technology company a multi-million dollar contract to expand production of its COVID-19 antigen test at its Walpole manufacturing facility.

Siemens Healthineers received a $12.38 million contract, allowing for them to increase production capacity at the Walpole plant from 8.25 million antigen tests per month to 50 million by July 2021, the Department of Defense announced Thursday.

The contract was given out in coordination with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority within the Department of Health and Human Services.

