Walsh: Over $1M to support immigrants during the coronavirus emergency

BOSTON (WHDH) - The city of Boston is providing more money in emergency relief to immigrants impacted by the coronavirus emergency, officials said.

The Boston Immigrant COVID-19 Collaborative now has $2.4 million in funding available to members of the immigrant community, Mayor Martin Walsh announced on Thursday.

The Collaborative, originally funded by the Boston Resiliency Fund, has been able to help 20,000 immigrant families impacted by the virus and will now be able to help more, according to the Mayor’s office.

“Boston’s immigrants are our essential workers and will help fuel our economic recovery,” Walsh said. “I am grateful for these generous donations that help us build upon our work to support the critical services being led by the Boston Immigrant COVID-19 Collaborative.”

Walsh said 28 percent of the city’s population are immigrants.

Money has been distributed through immigrant-serving organizations, including the Chinatown Neighborhood Center, the Brazilian Worker Center and Centro Presente, to provide direct emergency relief and culturally competent food to immigrant families.

