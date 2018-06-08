BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Marty Walsh suited up for a fire rescue drill in Copley Square Friday as the United States Conference of Mayors kicked off.

Firefighters put on a series of intense fire drills for mayors from around the country as Boston hosts the annual conference.

The drill’s gave Walsh a first-hand look at the dangers firefighters face.

“We knew where we were going and it was a controlled situation,” he said. When it’s a real fire, you have no idea how to get in or how to get out. You can see where there is a lot of confusion and where the training is important.”

The mayors also took part in a car crash rescue drill.

The conference runs through Monday.

