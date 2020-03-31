Walsh taking steps to limit social gatherings, says he does not want to hand out fines

BOSTON (WHDH) - People are being encouraged to keep their distance from others during the coronavirus emergency and there is some concern that not everyone is doing their part to help slow the spread.

On Tuesday, tables were taped off at Castle Island providing a stark contrast to the scene just a few days ago, when crowds gathered at the popular picnic spot to get some fresh air.

“People really need to start paying attention to the protocol here,” Mayor Martin J. Walsh said. “Social, physical distancing is the key here. Every resident has their part to slow the spread of the virus.”

Walsh has taken several steps including zip-tying basketball nets to try and prevent the play of sports that bring people into close contact with one another.

Still, some are choosing to ignore the warnings.

7NEWS cameras caught several basketball games going on throughout the day.

Walsh has said that he does not want to fine people for choosing not to follow social distancing guidelines but that other actions may be taken to deter people.

“The basketball courts in the hockey courts, we’re going to be removing basketball rims if we have to, “ he said.

In an effort to keep people from gathering, Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu started the “#BostonStayHomeChallenge” on social media.

“These are meant to be easy fun things that people can do,” Wu explained.

The challenge week started with “Medication Monday” and the councilor and her children took part in a virtual yoga class — posting the results on her twitter account.

The rest of the weeks focuses on a different challenge to keep people entertained while stuck at home.

“We’re limiting our physical contact with people but really we should be creating a tighter social, strengthening social ties,” Wu said. “When we’re doing it together it’s that sense that we really are a community all across the city.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)