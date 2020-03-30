Zip ties appear on basketball nets in Boston in attempt to stop park gatherings

BOSTON (WHDH) – Zip ties have appeared on basketball nets across Boston as officials try to prevent people from gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Martin Walsh said new measures are being implemented in an attempt to keep the public from playing basketball, tennis, street hockey, football and other sports that bring together large groups of people.

“We’re putting new signage up this weekend and the last effort will be to lock the parks down,” Walsh said during a Sunday press conference.

Walsh added that he would not arrest people violating social distancing guidelines, but called on residents to take the virus seriously.

“All you’re doing is going to put a bigger strain on our hospitals because more people are going to test positive for the coronavirus, so that’s why it’s so important for us,” Walsh said.

The mayor continued that everyone should stay away from each other and should avoid any more pressure on hospitals or first responders.

