WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old student is accused of having a realistic-looking BB gun in a car on Waltham High School’s campus, officials said.

The campus was placed in a brief “hold in place” Thursday morning while authorities searched the student’s car and conducted an investigation, according to a joint statement from Waltham Public Schools Superintendent Marisa Mendonsa and Waltham Police Chief Kevin O’Connell.

On Wednesday evening, the police department received a report that a firearm was possibly spotted inside a car on school grounds last week, according to the statement.

Officials found the vehicle inside the Waltham High School parking garage Thursday morning.

Authorities discovered an authentic replica BB gun in the car, the statement said. Police removed the vehicle and the BB gun from campus and the student was placed under arrest.

Additional police officers will be present on campus during class dismissal Thursday afternoon, the statement said. Counselors will also be available after school Thursday and Friday for students who may want to process the incident with professionals.

“We believe the underlying incident which was brought to our attention to be an isolated event and have received no information regarding any further threats,” the Waltham Police Department said in a statement.

No additional information was immediately available.

