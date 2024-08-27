WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Students were back in class Tuesday for their first day of school in the brand new, state-of-the-art Waltham High School.

The $374 million project was the most expensive project for a public school in the state. Now open, the school has been a long time coming.

New features include a new library, an auditorium, and even a new culinary arts kitchen where community members can enjoy a meal cooked by students.

The school counts just over 1,800 students in its enrollment, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. In its new facility, Waltham High School is offering 18 specialized career and technical education classes, including four new courses focused HVAC, cosmetology, programming, web development, and environmental science.

Principal Darrell Braggs said he is excited for the future.

“It’s going to be exciting. it’s going to be an exciting school year,” Braggs said outside the high school. “…We’re all in this together and we really want this community to embrace this school and I’m feeling the love from the community so far.”

“It’s not a construction site anymore,” Braggs continued. “It’s not a plan on a piece of paper anymore. Our kids are accessing the space.”

The new Waltham High School replaced Waltham’s previous high school facility, which dated back to 1968. City officials on a website dedicated to the new high school project said the old facility was “dated” and pointed to a growing student population as one of several reasons behind the need to build a new school.

Waltham Public Schools Superintendent Marisa Mendonsa is in her first year as Waltham’s superintendent. Also speaking at the new high school, she joined in the celebration Tuesday.

“For them to come in and explore and have all of these opportunities that don’t exist for many students in our state, I think they’ll be deeply appreciative,” Mendonsa said of the student body.

Mendonsa said Waltham educators also appreciate the new building.

Waltham ninth and eleventh grade students started classes Tuesday. All students in younger grades returned to class as their respective schools. Waltham tenth and twelfth grade students start on Wednesday.

Outside Waltham, students in communities across Massachusetts are also kicking off their 2024-2025 school year this week.

Students in Worcester and Lawrence had their first day of school on Monday. Dozens of other cities and towns, including Haverhill, Lowell, and Medford, called students back to classes on Tuesday.

Public school students in Boston will have their first day of school on Sept. 5.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)