WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Waltham on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Main Street around 5 p.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe this shooting was not random and said there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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