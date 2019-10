WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Waltham Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog they found Saturday morning.

Police say she was found wandering around near Charles and Floyd Streets while wearing a gray sweater.

If you know who her owner is you are urged to contact Waltham police at 781-314-3607.

This well-dressed little lady was found wandering around near Charles and Floyd Streets. She’ll be waiting at the WPD station for her owner. Give us a call if you know where she belongs! 781-314-3607 🐶🦴👮🏼‍♀️😀 pic.twitter.com/oMZkRh1Etl — Waltham MA Police (@WalthamMAPolice) October 19, 2019

