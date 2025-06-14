WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A new park in Waltham is creating parking problems for residents of a nearby neighborhood, who say constant traffic and few available spots are giving them a headache.

The park on Trapelo Road opened last month and has been a popular destination. It features a sensory-friendly playground, a splash pad, an 18-hole mini golf course and a 47-acre nature area.

But people who live near the park say the sudden surge in visitors has left them with nowhere to park and a steady stream of traffic.

“Constant traffic, all day Saturday and all day Sunday,” one resident said.

To keep the streets free for people who live there, the city has started putting out cones and signs that say resident parking only.

Also, visitors are being asked to reserve paring spots to visit the park on weekends and holidays.

Residents say they’re on board with the plan but stress that the rules will have to be enforced for visitors to follow them.

For more information about the 100 available parking spots and how to reserve one, visit: https://www.city.waltham.ma.us/recreation-department/pages/200-trapelo-road

