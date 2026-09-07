Happy Monday! It’s been a fantastic Labor Day. Plenty of sun and warm highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. This evening will be quiet, and Tuesday looks great again. We’re tracking our next real rain chance Wednesday night.

First, with clear skies, evening temperatures will drop quickly. We’ll tumble from the 70s to the 60s.

Overnight we’ll continue to drop with lows in the 50s. It’ll be a mostly clear and comfortable night, so open up those windows and give your air conditioner a break!

Tuesday looks brighter in the morning with partly sunny conditions later in the day. Humidity will be higher than today but still comfortable with dew points in the upper 50s.

Highs will overall reach the upper 70s and low 80s, and there’s a very low chance for a spot shower. Most won’t see that. Enjoy the day!

Wednesday the humidity will continue to creep up but it won’t feel horrendous. It’ll be warmer in the upper 70s and low 80s, after a morning down to the 50s, but there will be more clouds around. A bit of a breeze will kick up in the late afternoon and evening.

Rain chances return Wednesday night and linger into Thursday morning.

That’ll keep lows that night warmer in the 60s. The rest of Thursday looks warm in the low to mid 80s and humid. Clouds will break up a bit but we could see another round of hit-or-miss showers that afternoon and evening. Friday the humidity drops like a rock, skies look bright, and we’ll start the day in the upper 50s and low 60s before reaching the upper 70s in the afternoon.

The weekend looks fantastic! Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Monday, skies will be partly sunny and highs warm in the upper 70s. Stay tuned!