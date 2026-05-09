BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s not every day you see a coyote trotting along one of Boston’s busiest streets in broad daylight.

But that’s exactly what people near TD Garden saw on Friday.

“I saw it with my own two eyes, I was actually able to snap a picture,” said Lionel Pasquale, who was out running errands when he spotted the animal darting in and out of traffic on Causeway Street.

“Wasn’t getting too much attention,” he said. “It was in the middle of the street, but luckily there was not a lot of traffic. I kind of just stumbled across it.”

Just a few moments earlier, the coyote was several blocks away behind the 7NEWS building.

Security cameras captured the coyote heading in the direction of the Garden.

A driver’s dash cam shows the animal trotting along the street, and another photo captured the four-legged visitor leaping onto the median.

Boston 311 and state environmental police say the also received calls about the coyote. Many wondered where it was heading next.

“I was actually just walking torward it to pet it,” Pasquale said. “It kind of just walked away from me.”

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