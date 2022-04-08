MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A mangled car burst into flames after a driver slammed into a tree and barreled into a home in Medford early Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Lawrence Road found neighborhood residents pulling a motorist from a wrecked vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames, according to Medford Firefighters Local 1032.

“The vehicle in question seems to have struck a tree before ripping in half and striking the house,” fire officials said in a news release.

Dramatic video shared by firefighters showed many good Samaritans racing to the scene of the crash and frantically working to pull the driver from the burning vehicle.

The driver was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

“He was pretty hysterical. He was like, ‘Get me out. I don’t want to go out this way,'” said Patrick Theberge, whose home was struck by the car. “He was quite hysterical. We got him out.”

Those who were inside the home at the time of the crash were not hurt.

Photos from the scene showed the vehicle’s engine in a bush, car parts strewn across multiple yards, and downed tree limbs in the road.

“This nightmare scenario could have gone significantly worse if not for the courageous actions of the bystanders and quick work of the responding companies,” fire officials added.

The crash remains under investigation.

