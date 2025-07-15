QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A restaurant in Quincy was damaged by a driver early Tuesday morning.

A car crashed into Balducci’s Pizza on Billings Road and Hancock Street.

Broken glass and twisted metal could be seen in front of the restaurant.

“At 1:30 a.m., a Trooper assigned to the South Boston Barracks responded to a motor vehicle 2-car crash involving a black KIA at the intersection of Hancock St and Billings Rd in Quincy,” state police said in a statement. “After the initial crash, the KIA hit a building on Billings Road. The Trooper apprehended the operator after a short foot pursuit and facilitated medical care for a cut on the suspect’s head by Quincy EMS.”

Police are investigating what caused the driver to hit the building.

