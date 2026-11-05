FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police Thursday released body camera of a shooting in February that left one man dead and two officers shot.

On February 8, 2026, Fall River police responded to a report of a man in possession of a firearm in a vehicle outside a home on Linden Street around 12 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered 40-year-old Nigel Vaughn, of Fall River, who began to violently resist while being pat frisked and then fired at police, striking one officer in the elbow and another in the abdomen, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, III.

Police returned fire, hitting Vaughn, and he was later pronounced deceased at an area hospital.

An investigation found the officers were justified in using their firearms.

Police said Vaughn had an illegal device installed on his gun which allowed him to fire multiple rounds. Vaughn was also a convicted felon and not allowed to possess a gun.

Both officers who were shot were treated for non-life-threatning injuries.

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